Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $917.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.30 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $626.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.