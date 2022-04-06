Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post $622.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.65 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.77. 747,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.64. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

