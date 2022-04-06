Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 58,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,977. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

