Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,952. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.