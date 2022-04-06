Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,952. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.