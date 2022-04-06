Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,196. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.