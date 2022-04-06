Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,537,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.