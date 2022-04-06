Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.14. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.