Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $42.45 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

