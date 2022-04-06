Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 3,234,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

