Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $406.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $461.38 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,142,000 after purchasing an additional 860,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

