Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report $53.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $243.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.