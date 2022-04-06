Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report ($1.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.37). Zai Lab posted earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

ZLAB opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

