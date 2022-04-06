Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Price Target at $6.10

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

