Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

