Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT at $0.68

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

