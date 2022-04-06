Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) PT at $53.00

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 261,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,089. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,684 shares of company stock worth $1,290,533.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

