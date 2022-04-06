Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $40.08 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

