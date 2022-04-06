Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Price Target at €43.57

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.50 ($47.80).

Several analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of G1A stock traded down €1.39 ($1.53) on Friday, hitting €36.50 ($40.11). 476,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($53.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

