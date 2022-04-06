Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 349.33

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.58).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.62 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 394,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,230. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 334 ($4.38).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

