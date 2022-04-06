Analysts Set Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

