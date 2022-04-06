Analysts Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Target Price at $96.00

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NCBS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.60. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.