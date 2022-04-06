Analysts Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Price Target at $21.50

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

