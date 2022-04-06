Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $100.86

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SIG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,731. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,856.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

