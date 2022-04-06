Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $161.41

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $78,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.