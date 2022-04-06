Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $17.79

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Telos has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

