Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,197. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $374.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.