Analyzing Landsea Homes (LSEA) and The Competition

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.88 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.41

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 386 1511 1369 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

