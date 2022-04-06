Analyzing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WOWI and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.88%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than WOWI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 592.18 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

WOWI Company Profile (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

