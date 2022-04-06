Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,331,351 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.