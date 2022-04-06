Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

AAL stock opened at GBX 4,041.73 ($53.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,699.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The firm has a market cap of £54.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

