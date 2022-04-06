Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,513.33 ($46.08).
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 4,109.50 ($53.90) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,699.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,187.69. The company has a market capitalization of £54.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.