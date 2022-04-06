Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,300 ($17.05).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. UBS Group cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.95) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,422.11.

Antofagasta stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

