Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Tops $830,491.43 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $830,491.43 and approximately $354,417.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00005599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00197594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00401162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.