Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.