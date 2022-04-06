Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,809. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 209,891 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

