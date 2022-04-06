Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $92.54 and last traded at $92.13. Approximately 21,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,707,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

