Arcos Dorados (ARCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO):

4/4/2022 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Arcos Dorados is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.80.

3/18/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 805,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $3,785,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

