Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Purchases $75,000,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ares Management stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.