Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.