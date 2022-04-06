ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 205,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 222,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$44.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

