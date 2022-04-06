Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.67

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

