Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.53 Average PT from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.02. 42,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.10. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

