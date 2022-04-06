Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $74.24

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $71.09. Arvinas shares last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 271 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

