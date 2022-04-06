Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AC opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
