AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Decreased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

