AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
