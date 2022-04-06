AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

