Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATYM. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.40).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 386 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £539.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.