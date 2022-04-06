Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.60

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 59.61 ($0.78), with a volume of 12910336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.66).

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.03. The company has a market cap of £320.44 million and a PE ratio of -96.67.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.