Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $41.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

