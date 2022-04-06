Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.92

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 7289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Several research analysts have commented on AEXAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atos from €44.00 ($48.35) to €35.50 ($39.01) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.